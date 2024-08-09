Nuvectis Pharma’s (NVCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

