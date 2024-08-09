Nuvectis Pharma’s (NVCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.
Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
