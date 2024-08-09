Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Nuvei’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. 266,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,577. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Nuvei

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.