nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $3.623-3.689 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.290 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.4 %

NVT stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

