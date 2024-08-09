NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.31.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $104.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200,723 shares of company stock worth $619,414,541. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

