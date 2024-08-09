Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $417.15 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.41 or 0.04292517 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00035674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06307937 USD and is up 4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $12,504,104.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

