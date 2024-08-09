Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.