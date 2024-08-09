Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OMGA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.51. 128,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMGA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

