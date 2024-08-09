ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,960. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Haydee Olinger bought 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,255.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

