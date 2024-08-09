One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,648. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $528.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,789 shares of company stock valued at $654,840. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

