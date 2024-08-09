ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Reduced by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. 2,777,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,859. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

