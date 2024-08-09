Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.8 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

ONTO traded up $13.64 on Thursday, reaching $177.64. 930,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

