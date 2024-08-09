OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.36% from the company’s current price.

OPAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

OPAL Fuels stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 87,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

