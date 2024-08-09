O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $1,119.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,047.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,055.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.