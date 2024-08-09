Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Purchases £50,986.53 in Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Judith MacKenzie acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($18.29) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($65,158.50).
Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LON OIG traded up GBX 80 ($1.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,440 ($18.40). 8,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,344.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.60 million, a PE ratio of 578.80 and a beta of 0.81. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.17).
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
