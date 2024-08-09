Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Purchases £50,986.53 in Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Judith MacKenzie acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($18.29) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($65,158.50).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON OIG traded up GBX 80 ($1.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,440 ($18.40). 8,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,344.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.60 million, a PE ratio of 578.80 and a beta of 0.81. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.17).

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

