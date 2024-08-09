OTC Markets Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 28,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

