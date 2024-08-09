Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.70

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 2849628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $544.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

