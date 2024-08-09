PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $54,522,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 625,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,691 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

