Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

PSBD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

