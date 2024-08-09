Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PZZA traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 539,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,923. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Papa Johns International

In other Papa Johns International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.