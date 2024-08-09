Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $65.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 463,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Papa Johns International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.