PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 14.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

