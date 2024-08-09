Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.45.

POU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

POU stock opened at C$27.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total transaction of C$154,721.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,377. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

