Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY25 guidance to $26.30-27.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 26.300-27.000 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of PH traded up $55.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $568.03. 1,418,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.46. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.69.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

