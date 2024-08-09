Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

Shares of CAVA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,416. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

