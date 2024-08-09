Parkside Investments LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 60.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.78. 4,847,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,111. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

