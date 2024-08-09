Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 29,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 12,471,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,356,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $544.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

