Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $80,815,507. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $14.63 on Thursday, hitting $854.47. 381,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $808.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
