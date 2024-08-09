Parkside Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $75,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

EQT Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 6,773,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.