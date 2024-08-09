Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,558,000 after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,409. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

