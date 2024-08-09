Parkside Investments LLC Sells 12,996 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $97.40. 1,556,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.