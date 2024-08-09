Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 27th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE PSI traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$14.50. 46,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.89. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$87,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

