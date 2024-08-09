Paul J. Salem Acquires 147,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
