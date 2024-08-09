Paul J. Salem Acquires 147,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

