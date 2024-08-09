PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.65

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 4264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

PCCW Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.