Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 975,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 386,565 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. Citigroup upgraded Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson Stock Up 2.1 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

