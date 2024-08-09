Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 1,454,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 383,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Pelatro Trading Up 7.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The company has a market cap of £954,312.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.
About Pelatro
Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.
