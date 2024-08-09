Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.50. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 765,461 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 166,168 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 130,682 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.