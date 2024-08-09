Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of Pet Valu stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.17. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,956. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$23.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.90.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

