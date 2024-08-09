Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pet Valu in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PET. Barclays raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.