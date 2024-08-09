Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 6.3%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 9,981,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 1,776,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Physiomics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.21.

About Physiomics

(Get Free Report)

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.