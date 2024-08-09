Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Sells $281,515.00 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PPC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

