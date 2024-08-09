Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Sells $281,515.00 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.8 %
PPC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $45.48.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pilgrim’s Pride
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.