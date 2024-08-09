Piper Sandler Raises Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $80.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. 47,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,320. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kemper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

