Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2740974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

