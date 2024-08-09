Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 718,465 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,666,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,572,000 after purchasing an additional 703,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $11,442,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $8,849,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

