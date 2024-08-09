Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.52

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.52 and last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 414530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 886.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

