PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYPS. Benchmark lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 228,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,306. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 266,313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.