Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,313,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 7,023,986 shares.The stock last traded at $0.75 and had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

