Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.65

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.90, with a volume of 35966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.30 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.3992095 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

