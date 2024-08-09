Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.65

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.90, with a volume of 35966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Stock Down 4.4 %
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.30 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.3992095 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.