Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

PSTL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $324.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $88,867.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,563 shares of company stock valued at $230,496. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

