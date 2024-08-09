Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 25%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 406,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 103,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.75.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

