Premium Brands Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$85.91. 4,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Desjardins increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

