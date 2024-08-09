Premium Brands Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$85.91. 4,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.